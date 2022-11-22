Rs4.5b project for rehabilitation of roads, water, sanitation in flood hit districts prepared

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The local bodies department has prepared Rs4.5 billion projects for rehabilitation of roads, water and sanitation schemes in flood hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project would be executed at D I Khan, Tank, Swat, Chitral, Charsadda and Nowshera district where focus would be made on restoration of infrastructure, water and sanitation projects, officials in local bodies department told APP.

Tehsils Municipal Administration in the respective districts would be involved for smooth execution of the project.

Besides 12 others departments, he said that local bodies services were largely affected in flood hit districts.

He said the project has been shared with government authorities and practical work would start soon.