Rs.46 million released for 10 model schools

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has released funds of Rs.46.9 million for 10 model schools of district Faisalabad.

According to a spokesman of education department, these funds would be spent on repair and renovation of buildings in addition provision of missing facilities and up-gradation of science and computer laboratories in model school.

Among model schools include Government Crescent Model School, MC Higher Secondary School Kotwali Road, Government Girls' Higher Secondary School Dijkot Road, Government Girls' Higher Secondary School Mansoorabad, Government School Awagat, Government School Chak No.115, Government School Jhumra and Government School Sammundri, he added.