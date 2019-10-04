- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Rs460 mn transferred to companies of Shehbaz Sharif's sons, NAB submits report in court
Rs460 Mn Transferred To Companies Of Shehbaz Sharif's Sons, NAB Submits Report In Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:04 PM
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has submitted a report regarding investigation of suspect Shoaib Qamar in accountability court in a case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif's family
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has submitted a report regarding investigation of suspect Shoaib Qamar in accountability court in a case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif's family.According to the report, an amount of Rs460 million was transferred to the companies owned by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif's sons Hamza and Salman.Previously, NAB investigation officer told the court that his team had obtained additional evidences from the Chief Minister (CM) Office.
He maintained that benami companies were made in the name of two employees of the CM Office - Ali Ahmed Khan and Mehr Nisar Ahmed.The investigation officer said the anti-graft body had received the details of Chiniot property and required data from the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other departments.On June 11, the accountability watchdog had arrested Hamza in the same cases shifted him to the bureau's headquarter at Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore as the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his applications for extension in his interim bail.