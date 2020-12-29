UrduPoint.com
Rs.46.13 Billion Disbursed Among Over 3.81 Million Beneficiaries Of Kafaalat

Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday revealed that a total of Rs. 46.13 billion have been disbursed to more than 3.81 million beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafaalat program.

The payment process under Ehsaas Kafaalat program was continued successfully across the country to make the women financially empowered, she said in her tweets.

The Kafaalat program includes monthly stipends and savings bank accounts for the socio-economic protection of women belonging to seven million deserving families.

Dr. Nishtar shared the pictures of the women receiving Kafaalat payments in Punjab districts of Gujrat and Hafizabad; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts of Mansehra and Charsadda; Balochistan districts of Qilla Abdullah and Kachhi; Sindh districts of Mirpur Khas and Matiari; Azad Jammu and Kashmir district of Hattian Bala; Gilgit-Baltistan district of Yasin Valley and Bhara Kahu in Islamabad.

She urged the beneficiaries to follow Standard Operating Procedures of COVID-19 to prevent from the virus while receiving payments..

She also asked the beneficiaries to bring Computerized National Identity Cards with them for easy payments.

The beneficiaries from across the country can also withdraw money from nearby payment centers or biometric machines of the partner banks.

The beneficiaries must request a computerized receipt at the time of payment, she said.

Dr. Nishtar asked the beneficiaries facing biometric issues to submit their applications at the web portal complaints.pass.gov.pk.

