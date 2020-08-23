UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs.4.667b Distributed Under Ehsaas Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Rs.4.667b distributed under Ehsaas programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :As many as Rs.4.667 billion has been distributed among 388,927 people in district Faisalabad under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Sunday that 10 cash distribution centres are working across the district where registered persons are getting Ehsaan money through 56 counters.

He said that 440,487 poor persons have so far been registered from Faisalabad and cash distribution centers will remain functional till disbursement of Ehsaas money to all registered people.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Poor Muhammad Ali Money Sunday All From Billion

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

53 minutes ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

2 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

4 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

7 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.