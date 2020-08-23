Rs.4.667b distributed under Ehsaas programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :As many as Rs.4.667 billion has been distributed among 388,927 people in district Faisalabad under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Sunday that 10 cash distribution centres are working across the district where registered persons are getting Ehsaan money through 56 counters.

He said that 440,487 poor persons have so far been registered from Faisalabad and cash distribution centers will remain functional till disbursement of Ehsaas money to all registered people.