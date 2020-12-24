UrduPoint.com
Rs.4.67 Bln Approved For Repair,renovate 11 Roads Of Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:46 PM

Punjab Cabinet Finance Committee has approved Rs.4.67 billion for repair, renovation and rehabilitation of 11 main and important roads of Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Cabinet Finance Committee has approved Rs.4.67 billion for repair, renovation and rehabilitation of 11 main and important roads of Faisalabad district.

Giving details,a spokesman of local administration told APP here on Thursday that Rs870 million would be spent on 22.7 kilometers of roads network, besides spending Rs.190 million for rehabilitation of 6 km long ring road in NA-105 & PP-106, while Rs.670 million will be spent on Jaranwala-Faisalabad Road from Makkoana Chowk to Chak 40 Mor.

Similarly, Rs.280 million will be spent on repair and rehabilitation of Sammundri Road in NA-105 & PP-106,while Rs.50 million will be expended on a road from Sahianwala Interchange to Chiniot Road in NA-101.

He said that Rs.500 million would be spent on a road from Sitiana road bypass to Tandlianwala in NA-105 & PP-102, while Rs.170 million will be spent a road from chak 257-RB Jahangir morr to Gojra road bypass Dijkot in NA-015 & PP-106.

Similarly, Rs.280 million will be spent on Jaranwala-Sitiana Road in NA-102 & PP-102 whereas Rs.350 million will be expended on a road from Sitiana to Jhok Ditta via Jhamra in PP-102, Rs.550 million on link roads in NA-109 and PP-101 and Rs.120 million on 4.1 km road of Rakh Branch Canal from Dijkot Bypass Sammundri Road, he added.

He said that Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan directed all concerned department to complete their surveys within one week so that these projects could be started and completed as early as possible for maximum relief to the general public.

Responding to a query, he said that Kashmir Bridge Underpass project will be completed during this fiscal year while efforts were accelerated for acquiring funds from the provincial government for Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony.

