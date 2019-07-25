Rs46m earmarked to resume conservation work of Derawar Fort

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial government has earmarked a sum of Rs 46 million to resume conservation work of Derawar Fort, an iconic edifice from history in Cholistan desert,near Bahawalpur.

The 9th century marvel was built by Rai Jajja Bhatti, a Rajput ruler of Bhatti clan. Derawar and other desert forts were on the tentative list of world heritage sites in Pakistan.

Other desert forts included Meergarh, Jaangarh, Marotgarh, Maujgarh, Dingarh, Khangarh, Bijnotgarh and Islamgarh.

Initially it was a two-year project costing Rs115.7 million, however, later, it was converted into a three-year project that will be completed in financial year 2020-21.

Around Rs 41 million were utilized last fiscal year 2018-19 till June 30, Incharge Archaeology department Bahawalpur Muhammad Sajjad told APP."We are now mobilizing the contractors to ensure that work is resumed as early as possible," Sajjad added.

He said that major work has been completed on conservation of a foodgrain godown outside Derawar fort, underpinning of damaged parts of front of south-eastern side fort bastion, walls and platform, north-eastern side fort bastion and walls, interior of fort and approach road (slope flooring) to Baradari and walls adjacent to main gate.

First entrance gate, approach to fort and old mosque (Abbasi Masjid) in front of fort and Baradari and first entrance attach gate structure were also undergoing conservation.

He said that this project was meant to fix only some damaged parts of the decaying fort and does not cover the whole historical structure.

He stressed that a fresh request for PC-2 would be moved again to provincial government in the next fiscal year for preparation of master plan for Derawar fort conservation.

According to a report of Punjab archaeology department, Derawar fort existed for at least around 5,000 years as part of a long chain of forts that protected the ancient trade rout from central Asia to the Indian subcontinent. The fort was captured by the Abassi family from Raja Rawal Singh of Jaisalmir in 1733, the time when the present fort was built, says the report which suggests that the fort in preset form was built in 1733 AD or earlier.

The fort is supported by 39 enormous buttresses (bastions), with four on each corner, nine on three sides including West, South and North and eight on eastern side.

A number of tourists visit the monument each year and it has emerged as the best place for picnic particularly after TDCP chose to hold country's annual mega desert Cholistan jeep rally event which kicks start from this site.