Rs.471.1 Million Fine Imposed On 3859 Electricity Thieves: FESCO

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 08:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed a fine of Rs.471.1 million on 3859 electricity thieves caught during last 70 days of an anti-theft campaign in the region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 70 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 3859 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.471.1 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 10 million in addition to getting Rs.287.8 million recovered from them.

The FESCO also lodged cases against 3651 accused whereas the police had arrested 3189 electricity thieves so far, he added. Giving further details, he said that in First Circle Faisalabad, up till now, 1002 electricity thieves were caught and fined more than Rs.

122.1 million under 2.678 million detection units.

He said that 624 electricity thieves were caught in Faisalabad Second Circle so far and fined more than 1812,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.84.4 million.

Similarly, 446 electricity thieves were caught from Jhang Circle and fined 1460,000 detection units amounting to Rs.59.7 million. In Sargodha Circle, 546 electricity thieves were charged more than 1357,000 million detection units amounting to Rs.64 million.

Meanwhile, more than 2116,000 detection units amounting to Rs.101.8 million were imposed on 922 electricity thieves caught from Mianwali Circle.

In Toba Tek Singh Circle, 319 electricity thieves were caught and more than 756,000 detection units amounting to Rs.38.9 million were imposed on them as fine, the spokesman added.

