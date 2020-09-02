UrduPoint.com
Rs.4.72 Bln Disbursed Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program In District

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:13 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said that Rs.4.72 billion had so far been distributed among 393,624 poor people of district Faisalabad under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said that Rs.4.72 billion had so far been distributed among 393,624 poor people of district Faisalabad under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program.

He said that 10 cash distribution centers were working across the district where registered persons got money through 55 counters under the program.

Ehsaas Emergency Cash program would continue till September 15 and during this period its 100 percent target would be achieved, he added.

