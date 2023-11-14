Rs.4.7m distributed under PWWF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Over Rs.4.7 million was distributed among industrial workers under Punjab Workers’ Welfare Fund (PWWF) last month.

Director Labor Ghulam Shabbir Kalyar said here on Tuesday that Rs.1.

7 million was provided to the families of industrial workers who had died while performing duties whereas Rs.3 million was distributed among industrial workers as dowry grant for their daughters.

He said that an online system had been introduced for applying grants. Therefore, industrial workers should avail the opportunity instead of wasting their time by visiting the labor department for filing grant applications, he added.