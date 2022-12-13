UrduPoint.com

Rs.4.8 Mln Distributed Among Differently-abled Students In Mohmand

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Arifullah Awan on Tuesday distributed cheques worth over Rs.4.8 million among 97 students with disabilities in Mohmand district.

The event was organized by the Social Welfare department at the DC office.

Assistant Director Social Welfare Department Mohmand, Imran Mohmand said that under Rehmat ul Alameen scholarship programme, these cheques were distributed among learners with disabilities.

He said that for the first time Rs. 50,000 amount was being given to each student to meet his expenses.

He said that the district's social welfare department is taking every possible step to provide full facilities to students with disabilities to continue their studies without any difficulties.

He said that cheques would be distributed in phases among remaining students from Primary to intermediate level.

