Rs.482.3m fine imposed on 3985 electricity thieves, 3787 booked, 3303 arrested in 74 days: FESCO spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 08:29 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.482.3 million on 3985 electricity thieves caught during last 74 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 74 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 3985 power pilferers from its six circles.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.482.3 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 10.4 million in addition to getting Rs.296 million recovered from them.

The FESCO also got cases registered against 3787 accused whereas the police arrested 3303 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that in First Circle Faisalabad, up till now, 1031 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with a fine of more than Rs.

124.3 million under 2.727 million detection units.

He said that 645 electricity thieves were caught in Faisalabad Second Circle so far and fined more than 1850,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.85.8 million.

Similarly, 465 electricity thieves were caught from Jhang Circle and handed down with a fine of 1521,000 detection units amounting to Rs.62 million.

In Sargodha Circle, 564 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 1388,000 million detection units amounting to Rs.65.9 million.

Meanwhile, more than 2172,000 detection units amounting to Rs.104.7 million was imposed on 952 electricity thieves caught from Mianwali Circle.

In Toba Tek Singh Circle, 328 electricity thieves were caught and more than 770,000 detection units amounting to Rs.39.4 million were imposed on them as fine, spokesman added.

