Rs49.685 b disbursed among 4.14 m beneficiaries under 'Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme': Dr Sania Nishtar

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said an amount of Rs49.685 billion had been disbursed among 4.14 million deserving families so far under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said an amount of Rs49.685 billion had been disbursed among 4.14 million deserving families so far under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

In a tweet on her social media account, she said this amount had been disbursed among the daily wage and piece-rate workers during the period of nine days since the beginning of the payment process under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme on April 9.

Till today, an amount of Rs723,084,000 had been disbursed among 60,257 beneficiaries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs1,464,396,000 among 122,033 beneficiaries of Balochistan, Rs235,476,000 among 19,623 beneficiaries in Gilgit-Baltistan and Rs93,940,000 among 7,745 beneficiaries of Islamabad Capital Territory.

An amount of Rs10,485,984,000 had been disbursed among 873,832 beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 19,743,336,000 among 1,645,278 beneficiaries in Punjab and Rs16,940,532,000 among 2,411,711 beneficiaries in Sindh, the tweet added.