UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs49.685 B Disbursed Among 4.14 M Beneficiaries Under 'Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme': Dr Sania Nishtar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:27 PM

Rs49.685 b disbursed among 4.14 m beneficiaries under 'Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme': Dr Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said an amount of Rs49.685 billion had been disbursed among 4.14 million deserving families so far under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said an amount of Rs49.685 billion had been disbursed among 4.14 million deserving families so far under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

In a tweet on her social media account, she said this amount had been disbursed among the daily wage and piece-rate workers during the period of nine days since the beginning of the payment process under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme on April 9.

Till today, an amount of Rs723,084,000 had been disbursed among 60,257 beneficiaries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs1,464,396,000 among 122,033 beneficiaries of Balochistan, Rs235,476,000 among 19,623 beneficiaries in Gilgit-Baltistan and Rs93,940,000 among 7,745 beneficiaries of Islamabad Capital Territory.

An amount of Rs10,485,984,000 had been disbursed among 873,832 beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 19,743,336,000 among 1,645,278 beneficiaries in Punjab and Rs16,940,532,000 among 2,411,711 beneficiaries in Sindh, the tweet added.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Social Media Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Billion Million

Recent Stories

Importance Of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality ..

11 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed chairs ADSC&#039;s virtual meetin ..

31 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry hail r ..

1 minute ago

India updates COVID-19 containment plan for a scen ..

1 hour ago

Pellegrino returns to Argentina to coach Velez Sar ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court orders to conclude Ashiana-e-Iqb ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.