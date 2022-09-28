UrduPoint.com

Rs50,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Rs50,000 fine imposed on profiteers

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 50,000 on shopkeepers accused of profiteering here on Wednesday.

According to district information press release,the district administration teams along with magistrates inspected different markets and bazaars in tehsil Kasur and Pattoki, and found three shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

