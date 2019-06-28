Rs500,000 fine to be imposed on plastic ban violators after Aug 14: Senate body informed

In a bid to make the Federal capital plastic-free, the State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said a fine of Rs500,000 would be imposed on those violating the ban after August 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :In a bid to make the Federal capital plastic-free, the State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said a fine of Rs500,000 would be imposed on those violating the ban after August 14.

Zartaj Gul informed the Sub-Committee of the Senate on Climate Change, which met here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, said that anyone who is seen using plastic bags in the capital after August 14 will be fined and also urged for the use of cloth bags instead.

Pakistan is ranked 7th in the list of countries affected due to natural disasters. The state minister had already announced a blanket ban on use of plastic bags in Islamabad from August 14.

The sub-committee also discussed issues related to plants being constructed on the green belts of the capital, katchi abadis, nullahs and parking problems in various shopping malls.

The sub-committee was mainly focusing on the report on environmental issues pertaining to the federal capital, also discussed the huge space that billboards occupy on the buildings.

In the meeting the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials informed the sub-committee that the nullah at the F-9 Park will be cleared in 15 days time.

The Metropolitan Cooperation Islamabad (MCI) officials also informed the committee that the managements of the private housing societies of E-11 were directed to establish sewerage treatment plants of appropriate technology to give sigh of relief to the residents and cater environment.

In the meeting, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director General Farzana Altaf informed the committee that there was no air pollution in I-19 and I-10 industrial area as it was being monitored round the clock.

Senator Samina Saeed, CDA, MCI officials and environmentalists attended the meeting.