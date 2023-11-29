Rs.507.8m fine imposed on 4,239 power pilferers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 4,239 power pilferers during the last 82 days and imposed over Rs.507.8 million fine for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that over 10.9 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.323.5 million was also recovered from the defaulters.

He said that 4038 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 3492 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1082 points in Faisalabad First circle and imposed a fine of Rs.129.7 million on them under the head of 2827,000 million detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 683 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.89.1 million under 1922,000 detection units.

Similarly, 496 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.65.1 million under 1608,000 detection units.

He further said that 598 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.69.8 million under 1455,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 1039 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.113.3 million for 2334,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 341 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.40.5 million for 793,000 detection units, he added.