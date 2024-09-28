Open Menu

Rs50m Recovered Valuables Handed Over To Owners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Rs50m recovered valuables handed over to owners

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) In line with special directives of District Police Officer Sargodha Dr.Asad Ejaaz Malhi, Sargodha police recovered valuables worth over Rs50 millions during the current month.

The recovered valuables were handed over to the owners during a ceremony at Police Lines Sargodha.

Superintendent Police Headquarters Ziaullah Khan Said that Sargodha police after launching several massive crackdowns had recovered over Rs3.5 million, jewelry worth Rs10.88 million, 68 motorcycles worth over Rs4.7, a tractor worth Rs4 million, two trucks worth in Rs9.2 million and three rickshaws worth Rs375,000, 33 cattle worth Rs770,000, 8 mobiles worth Rs351,000 from the arrested criminals.

