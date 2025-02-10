Open Menu

Rs50mn Cheques Distributed Among 534 Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Cheques of financial aid for Rs 50 million were distributed among 534 workers as married and death grants as well as educational scholarships here on Monday.

The cheques were given to workers during a ceremony held at the Municipal Corporation hall, chaired by the Chairman Standing Committee for Labour /MPA Chaudhry Amjad Ali.

MPA Rao Kashif Rahim, former MPA Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed and others were also present.

Chaudhry Amjad Ali said that the department of labour and human resources was taking practical measures for the welfare of workers in the province. He said that the government was always striving hard to improve the lives of the working class.

