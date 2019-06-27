UrduPoint.com
Rs514,964 Million Allocated For 23 Colleges In Faisalabad

The government allocated Rs.514,964 million for various development schemes in 23 colleges of Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) The government allocated Rs.514,964 million for various development schemes in 23 colleges of Faisalabad division.

A spokesman of the education department said today that these funds would be expended during fiscal year 2019-2020. The development schemes in these colleges were started two years ago and now the same would be completed during next financial year.

He said that out of total amount, Rs.409,775 million would be spent on construction of buildings in 12 colleges including Government College Chak No.97-RB Jaranwala, Government Boys College Pensara, Government Girls College Meeranwala Bungalow, Government Degree College Chak No.46-GB Sammundri, Government Home Economics College, Government College Chak No.374-GB Jaranwala, Government Girls College Athara Hazari Jhang, Government Girls College Khewa Jhang, Government Girls College Ratta Matta Jhang, Government College for Women Sindhilianwali, Government Boys College Aminpur Bungalow and Government Girls College Pir Panja Chiniot.

Similarly, Rs.105,189 million would be expended for the provision of missing facilities in 11 colleges including Government College for Women Ghulam Muhammadabad, Government Girls College Saifabad, Government Girls College Khurarianwala, Government College for Women Karkhana Bazaar, Government College for Women People's Colony, Government Post Graduate College Samanabad, Government College for Women Gulshan Colony, Government Postgraduate College Jhang, Government Girls College Shorkot and Government College for Women Kamalia, he added.

