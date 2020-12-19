UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs548.890 Mln Released For 15 Aviation Sector Projects Till Dec 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:38 PM

Rs548.890 mln released for 15 Aviation sector projects till Dec 18

The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs 548.890 million to execute 15 aviation sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21) against the total allocation of Rs1, 320.879 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs 548.890 million to execute 15 aviation sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21) against the total allocation of Rs1, 320.879 million.

According to the official data, the government has authorized/disbursed an amount of Rs 548.890 as of December 18.

As per the PSDP details, an amount of Rs61.923 million would be utilized during the fiscal year for construction of double storey ladies hostel/barrack with provision of third storey along with mess, recreation hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

Similarly, Rs90 million would be spent for construction of double storey barrack with provision of third storey for corporal to inspectors and assistant director along with separate mess, and allied facilities recreation hall at Quetta airport.

Funds amounting to Rs50 million and Rs69.756 million have been reserved for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport and building barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with mess and allied facilities respectively.

While, Rs20 million have been kept for construction of barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with mess and allied facilities at Chitral airport, Rs 65 million for construction of double storey barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs21.280 million for construction of double storey Director South Secretariat offices ASF along with allied facilities adjacent to HQs ASF Karachi, Rs100 million for construction of rain water harvesting Kasana Dam, Rs63.553 million to construct triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport and Rs99.367 million for construction of triple storey living barrack for ASF personnel along with mess, recreation hall at Multan airport.

An amount of Rs55 million has been allocated for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, whereas Rs55 million would be utilized for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan, Rs519 million for New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) project, Rs41 million for Reverse Linkage Project Between Pakistan Meteorological Department and Marmara Research Centre, Turkey and Rs10 million for up-gradation of ASF academy, Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Quetta Water Turkey Dam Gwadar Chitral December Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Australia crushes India win by 8 wickets in first ..

2 minutes ago

Public Prosecution warns against sharing hate spee ..

9 minutes ago

Two notorious proclaimed offenders arrested

23 seconds ago

Australia thump India by 8 wickets to win first Te ..

24 seconds ago

Two criminals held for running fake gateway change ..

26 seconds ago

Safdar Awan’s interim bail extended until Jan 16 ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.