Rs.5.5 bn allocated for 197 development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government allocated Rs.5.5 billion in the financial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 for 197 development schemes including 120 new projects,said Commissioner Sahiwal Division Babar Sharif here.

While addressing a review meeting on Wednesday,he directed all concerned departments to complete paper work for new projects in the month of July.He said the incumbent government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was working hard for the progress and prosperity of each district and in this regard funds were allocated under district development package.

While giving details of budget,Director Development and Finance Ahmed Khawar Shehzad said that over Rs 2000 million were allocated for 70 schemes in district Sahiwal,over Rs.1035 million were for 54 schemes in district Okara, while over Rs.1051 million were allocated for 73 development projects in District Pakpattan.

He added that the deadline for completing paper work and allocating funds was September 30.

On the occasion, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Shafique Ahmed Dogar,Director General PHA Mehboob Ahmed,Director Health Dr.Sadiq Saleem and others concerned officers were present.