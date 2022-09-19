Rs556.500 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :On the identification of deputy commissioner monitoring squad, equipped with CCTV cameras, the Price Control Magistrates imposed a fine of Rs556,500 on 258 profiteers during the last week.

The magistrates also registered cases against 38 hoarders/profiteers besides arresting 12 others.

The squad held 5,457 inspections from September 11-18 in the different markets of the district and noticed overcharging at 232 shops in addition to registered 205 complaints over non-displaying of price lists.