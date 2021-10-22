UrduPoint.com

Rs.5.5bln Package To Introduce Reforms In Jails: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:51 PM

Rs.5.5bln package to introduce reforms in jails: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Rs 5.5 billion prison package would introduce reforms in jails and revamp the 127-year-old jail system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Rs 5.5 billion prison package would introduce reforms in jails and revamp the 127-year-old jail system.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said the government was paying attention to reforming the prisoners as useful organ of society.

While giving details of the prison package, the CM added that gaysers were being installed in jails and the inmates would be allowed to keep mattresses, blankets and pillows.

Similarly, air-coolers, exhaust fans, lights and additional fans would also be installed to provide a conducive atmosphere to prisoners.

Alongside recreational and educational facilities, daycare centres would be provided to women detainees and their children of up to six years of age.

Meanwhile, protection of rights of juvenile offenders would be ensured and no one would be allowed to exploit them, he added.

The CM announced that medical camps would be set up every month in jails for prisoners' medical check-up. The government has changed the lunch and dinner timings, he said. It was sanguine that different ceremonies were held in jails in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen and prizes were distributed among the position holders.

The CM pointed out that the service structure of jails staff was being improved and added that prison security allowance, equal to one additional basic pay, will be given to jail staff along with salaries and allowances. Some Rs 2.77 billion would be spent on this package, he said and added that permission had been granted to upgrade the posts of jail warden, head warden and chief warden with an amount of Rs 924 million while Rs106 million would be spent to provide 21 operational vehicles to prisons department, he added.

The Punjab government has upgraded the jail martyrs package and the children of martyrs of Punjab Prison Service will be given government employment, he said.

Meanwhile, scholarships, dowry funds and medical allowance would also be given to children of jail employees in partnership with PPF, he said.

Two vans will be provided to every jail and a total of 72 vans will be given with an amount of Rs 914 million, he stated.

Meanwhile, Rs 71 million would be spent to repair 287 vans in different jails. No past government paid heed to ameliorate a lot of the prisoners and jail officials,he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Punjab Jail Vehicles Women Government Billion Million Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court disposes of plea in Noor Muka ..

Islamabad High Court disposes of plea in Noor Mukadam case

3 minutes ago
 Tuchel forced to juggle after injuries for Lukaku ..

Tuchel forced to juggle after injuries for Lukaku and Werner

3 minutes ago
 AC summons Gillani in advertisement contract refer ..

AC summons Gillani in advertisement contract reference

3 minutes ago
 EU Must Decisively Respond to Migration Issue on B ..

EU Must Decisively Respond to Migration Issue on Belarus Border - Tallinn

25 minutes ago
 Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in ..

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in Children

25 minutes ago
 Russia, Bolivia Oppose Interference in Internal Af ..

Russia, Bolivia Oppose Interference in Internal Affairs of Latin American States ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.