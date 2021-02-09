Rs566.223 million released for 15 Aviation sector projects till Feb 4

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The government has released funds amounting to Rs566.223 million during the last seven months to execute 15 aviation sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21) against the total allocation of Rs1, 320.879 million.

According to the official data, the government has authorized/disbursed an amount of Rs 566.223 as of February 4.

As per the PSDP details, an amount of Rs61.923 million had been earmarked for construction of double storey ladies hostel/barrack with provision of third storey along with mess, recreation hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

Similarly, Rs90 million were meant for construction of double storey barrack with provision of third storey for corporal to inspectors and assistant director along with separate mess, and allied facilities recreation hall at Quetta airport.

Funds amounting to Rs50 million and Rs69.756 million had been reserved for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport and building barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with mess and allied facilities respectively.

While, Rs20 million had been kept for construction of barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with mess and allied facilities at Chitral airport, Rs 65 million for construction of double storey barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs21.280 million for construction of double storey Director South Secretariat offices ASF along with allied facilities adjacent to HQs ASF Karachi, Rs100 million for construction of rain water harvesting Kasana Dam, Rs63.553 million to construct triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport and Rs99.367 million for construction of triple storey living barrack for ASF personnel along with mess, recreation hall at Multan airport.

An amount of Rs55 million had been allocated for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, whereas Rs55 million would be utilized for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan, Rs519 million for New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) project, Rs41 million for Reverse Linkage Project Between Pakistan Meteorological Department and Marmara Research Centre, Turkey and Rs10 million for up-gradation of ASF academy, Karachi.