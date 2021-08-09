UrduPoint.com

Rs57 Bln Utilised In Last 3 Years On Merged Districts Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday informed that some Rs57 billion has been utilised in last three years.

The funds are spent under a ten-year development programme namely Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) on merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The meeting, chaired by Senator Hidayatullah, apprised that the AIP which is a three-year programme under the tribal decade strategy has entered into its third-year of implementation.

Under this programme so far, 219 schemes have been approved falling over 24 sectors. In ADP MA 828 schemes have been approved falling over 28 sectors. Till date an amount of PKR 57 billion was released which has been utilized.

The committee was informed that the ten-year development plan was formulated after thorough consultations. Under this ten-year plan, a three-year AIP programme has been devised to fund development projects in merged areas.

Regarding rehabilitation of temporarily dislocated persons (TDPs), the committee was of the view that projects on which money is being spent cannot be termed part of the immediate rehabilitation. It seemed that priority was being given to long term projects instead.

The committee stressed the need for the Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department to focus more on the immediate needs of TDPs in the context of resettling them in their homes and ensuring food and sustenance for them.

The committee members stressed on rehabilitation and development matters to be expedited in erstwhile FATA; establishment of a separate secretariat, headed by an additional chief secretary was crucial.

Taking up the matter of refugee influx from Afghanistan and the magnanimous costs involved, the committee was informed that Pakistan will not accept a refugee surge from across the border.

However, the humanitarian aspect of the situation cannot be ignored. There is a possibility of an international appeal to host displaced Afghans.

The committee while keeping in view all aspects of the situation opined that even if Pakistan is compelled to host refugees from Afghanistan, keeping them confined to the camps was essential to control the law and order situation and local resources.

The agenda entailed point of public importance raised by Senator Hidayatullah regarding issues in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and anticipated refugee influx from Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by senators Sania Nishtar, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Danesh Kumar, Dost Muhammad Khan, Gurdeep Singh and senior officers from the Ministry of SAFRON, Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with all concerned.

