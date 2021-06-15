Rs.571.975m allocated for Women Development Department

Sindh government has earmarked Rs.571.975m for the women Development Department for the next financial year 2021-22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh government has earmarked Rs.571.975m for the women Development Department for the next financial year 2021-22.

The allocation for has been increased from Rs.348.581 million to Rs.571.975 million. Whereas, Rs.

320 million have been earmarked under Provincial ADP 2021-22, out of which Rs.296 million are for ongoing and Rs.24 million are for new schemes.

Some of the important schemes are Establishment of Women Development Complex, Sales & Display Centres Working Women Hostel Karachi and Women Complaint Cells across Sindh.