Rs579.2mln released for janitorial staff of LG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The finance department has released a budget amounting to Rs579.2 million for the engagement of janitorial staff and the purchase of small sanitation tools for villages and neighborhood councils at 28 districts to ensure cleanliness regularly.

These janitors will be engaged on daily wages basis with a proper supervisory mechanism. Necessary tools and equipment will also be provided to them, said a hand out issued here on Sunday.

This large-scale intervention of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been made for the first time to provide a neat and clean environment to the citizens across the province.