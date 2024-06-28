Open Menu

Rs590b Given To KP Over Years To Augment Capacity In War On Terrorism: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2024 | 01:44 PM

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, however, regrets that counter terrorism department has yet not been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that five hundred and ninety billion rupees have been given to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the years to augment its capacity in the war on terrorism.

Responding to the points of the opposition in the National Assembly on Friday, he recalled that the province was given an additional one percent in resources in the National Finance Commission Award, agreed upon back in 2010.

The Prime Minister, however, regretted that counter terrorism department has yet not been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are brave people and they have rendered immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism.

