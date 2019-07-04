Rs5mln for provision of gas for Durrani Media Colony approved

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has approved Rs55million for provision of gas facility to Durrani Media Colony Peshawar

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister during his meeting with a representative delegation of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) here at CM House.

The Chief Minister directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to hand over final allotment letters to journalists by August 31, 2019.

He also directed addressing of gas connection problems forthwith and payment of Rs5million arrears under this head immediately.

The Chief Minister assured of early contact with Wapda authorities for installation of transformers and electricity to Durrani Media Colony.

The meeting was attended besides others by Adviser of Prime Minister on Media Affairs, Iftikhar Durrani, Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, CM adviser for merged areas, Ajmal Wazir, Secretaries Information, Law, Director General PDA, President Peshawar Press Club Bokhar Shah and other senior journalists besides elected members of PPC.