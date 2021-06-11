Rs6,027.351 mln allocated for 17 law, justice division projects in PSDP 2021-22

The government on Friday allocated an amount of Rs 6,027.351 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) to execute ten ongoing and seven new Law and Justice Division schemes

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government on Friday allocated an amount of Rs 6,027.351 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) to execute ten ongoing and seven new Law and Justice Division schemes.

According to the PSDP document, funds amounting to Rs3,752.212 million have been earmarked for ten ongoing schemes, out of which Rs 4.500 million have been kept for the establishment of Federal Courts/Tribunals(Phase-II), Rs118.199 million for Construction of Camp office for Federal Shariat Court at Peshawar, Rs29.576 million for construction of Federal Courts/Tribunal complex at Islamabad Phase 1, Rs 91.338 million for construction of Federal Courts Tribunal at Peshawar, Rs1337.259 million for construction of Islamabad High Court (Revised-PC-1), Rs2100 million for construction of a new building for Supreme Branch Registry at Karachi, Rs9.320 million for the establishment of Alternative Dispute Resolution centers in Islamabad, Rs8.730 million for replacement of passenger lift at Supreme Court building Islamabad, Rs27. million for strengthening of planning and monitoring unit in Ministry of Law and Justice, Islamabad and Rs26.

290 million for strengthening the ombudsman system of administrative justice and for up-gradation of expansion of online complaint management information system at Islamabad.

For seven new schemes, the government has earmarked Rs2,275.139 in the PSDP, out of which Rs380.610 million would be spent on the acquisition of 5.4 acres of land for construction of Secretariat for attorney general of Pakistan, advocate generals, and allied offices in connection with Supreme Court of Pakistan, Rs61.656 million have been specified for Archiving and digitalization of legislation and record of Ministry of Law and Justice, Rs215.401 million for automation of Federal Courts Tribunals Phase II, Rs1500 million for construction of Session Divisions (East and West) at G-14 Islamabad, Rs28.246 million for replacement of two passengers elevators at Federal Shariat Court Building Islamabad, Rs30.900 million for strengthening of National Judicial Automation Unit (Feasibility study-PC-II) and Rs 58.326 for up-gradation and expansion of "Data Center "at Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman's) secretariat, Islamabad.