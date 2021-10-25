Rs.6.284 billion approved for Buner tunnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party ( PDWP) on Monday approved Rs.6.284 billion for tunnel in Buner district.

The meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah was attended by Secretary Tourism Abid Majeed , Project Director KITE and other officails concerned.

The length of the tunnel is 2.1 km which reduce the distance between Swat and Buner by 8 km saving 30 minutes travelling.

The project will also be linked to the Swat Motorway to promote tourism in the area.

The meeting discussed progress on new tourism zones ,roads leading to tourist spots, tourist facilitation toilets and rescue 1122 facilities at different tourist spots.