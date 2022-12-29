Rs.6.40 billion being spent for rehabilitation of Faisalabad bypass road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that repair and rehabilitation work of Faisalabad bypass road had been started and Rs.6.40 billion would be spent on this project under Punjab Government Development Programme.

He was visiting the project site and checked repair and re-construction of bypass near Narwala Road and directed the contractors to use quality material for durability of this important road. He said that government was spending huge money to provide best communication facilities to the masses.

Therefore, no compromise would be made on quality of the work. He said that repair and rehabilitation was a mega project for which Punjab government was requested to provide Rs.1 billion more funds so that this project could be completed within stipulated time period.

He also directed to install diversion and direction boards so that the travelers and commuters could use alternative routes instead of traveling on under-construction bypass road.