Rs65.92mln compensation cheques disbursed in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) on Monday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 65.92 million among 298 owners of damaged houses of Akakhel tribe.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar accompanied by 104-Wing Commander, Major Owais was present at cheque distribution ceremony held at Jirga Hall Deputy Commissioner's Office.

He said that district Khyber administration had so far disbursed 11,195 cheques amounting to Rs 3221.

36 million under CLCP program among owners of 5959 houses which were completely destroyed and 5236 partially damaged houses as compensation amount.

He informed that the district administration was conducting a survey to compile the data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation amount to owners.

He informed that arrangements were underway to disburse compensation to remaining families of other all tribes in phases.