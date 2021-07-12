UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs65.92mln Compensation Cheques Disbursed In Khyber District

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Rs65.92mln compensation cheques disbursed in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) on Monday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 65.92 million among 298 owners of damaged houses of Akakhel tribe.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar accompanied by 104-Wing Commander, Major Owais was present at cheque distribution ceremony held at Jirga Hall Deputy Commissioner's Office.

He said that district Khyber administration had so far disbursed 11,195 cheques amounting to Rs 3221.

36 million under CLCP program among owners of 5959 houses which were completely destroyed and 5236 partially damaged houses as compensation amount.

He informed that the district administration was conducting a survey to compile the data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation amount to owners.

He informed that arrangements were underway to disburse compensation to remaining families of other all tribes in phases.

Related Topics

Jirga All Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

59 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

1 hour ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

2 hours ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.