Rs6.5bln Spent On Re-construction Of 97-km Bypass: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 05:38 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration is spending an amount of Rs6.5 billion on re-construction of 97-kilometer dual bypass road from Sargodha Road to Khurrianwla.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh during an inspection of construction work on the project here on Wednesday.

He checked the quality of material and took briefings from officers concerned and warned that no compromise would be made on transparency in the project.

The DC inspected construction work of dual road from Sahianwala to Khurrianwala and directed for completion of project in time.

Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Noman Ali, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir and officers of Highways Department were also present.

