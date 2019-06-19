UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs6.5bn Mega Development Package For Peshawar Unveiled

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:05 PM

Rs6.5bn mega development package for Peshawar unveiled

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has announced a mega development package for Peshawar under which Rs6.5 billion would be spent on different uplift projects during fiscal year 2019-20 in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has announced a mega development package for Peshawar under which Rs6.5 billion would be spent on different uplift projects during fiscal year 2019-20 in the province.

The Government would spend Rs4.5billion for construction of Ring Road, new bus stand, Peshawar uplift program and Regi Model Town Peshawar during fiscal year 2019-20, according to budget documents.

Similarly, Rs two billion would be provided from ongoing and development budget for launching of second shift of Works Sanitation and Services Program (WSSP), Sunday Operation and expanding its services to adjoining suburban areas to make Peshawar neat and clean.

Likewise, Rs1.1billion would be provided for development of less developed districts including Tank, Batagram, Kolai Palas, Chitral, Buner, Shangla and Kohistan to bring at par with developed parts of the country.

Similarly, the Government would spend Rs300 million for development and renovation of headquarters of Hangu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Charsadda, Malakand, Haripur and Manshera districts besides Rs400 million special package for development of Torghar district.

As many as Rs500 million were allocated for cities digital transformation centres in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and provision Rs6.3 billion under head of arrears payment of net hydel power projects, oil and gas royalties.

Government would spent Rs600 million for development projects of southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa besides allocation of Rs3.4 billion for community development program and districts governance of KP under European Union Program.

As many as Rs145 million were set aside for construction of public parks and Rs1.5 billion for municipal service delivery project under USAID assistance in budget 2019-20.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget European Union Oil Road Hangu Charsadda Batagram Chitral Haripur Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner Gas Sunday From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

KP govt increases naswar prices in budget

2 minutes ago

Battle heats up to tackle Boris Johnson and be Bri ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Qureshi meets leader of Liberal D ..

2 minutes ago

Rs3.7bln allocated for development of new tourists ..

12 seconds ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

7 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open 19 June 2019 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.