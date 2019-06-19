Rs6.5bn mega development package for Peshawar unveiled

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has announced a mega development package for Peshawar under which Rs6.5 billion would be spent on different uplift projects during fiscal year 2019-20 in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has announced a mega development package for Peshawar under which Rs6.5 billion would be spent on different uplift projects during fiscal year 2019-20 in the province.

The Government would spend Rs4.5billion for construction of Ring Road, new bus stand, Peshawar uplift program and Regi Model Town Peshawar during fiscal year 2019-20, according to budget documents.

Similarly, Rs two billion would be provided from ongoing and development budget for launching of second shift of Works Sanitation and Services Program (WSSP), Sunday Operation and expanding its services to adjoining suburban areas to make Peshawar neat and clean.

Likewise, Rs1.1billion would be provided for development of less developed districts including Tank, Batagram, Kolai Palas, Chitral, Buner, Shangla and Kohistan to bring at par with developed parts of the country.

Similarly, the Government would spend Rs300 million for development and renovation of headquarters of Hangu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Charsadda, Malakand, Haripur and Manshera districts besides Rs400 million special package for development of Torghar district.

As many as Rs500 million were allocated for cities digital transformation centres in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and provision Rs6.3 billion under head of arrears payment of net hydel power projects, oil and gas royalties.

Government would spent Rs600 million for development projects of southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa besides allocation of Rs3.4 billion for community development program and districts governance of KP under European Union Program.

As many as Rs145 million were set aside for construction of public parks and Rs1.5 billion for municipal service delivery project under USAID assistance in budget 2019-20.