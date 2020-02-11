UrduPoint.com
Rs670mln Released For South Waziristan Affectees: DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released an amount of 670million rupees for the affectees of South Waziristan.

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Hamidullah Khattak said on Tuesday that the amount was released under Citizen Losses Compensation head.

The funds would be distributed among affectees whose area's survey has been completed. The process of survey in remaining nine villages would start from Wednesday, Feb 12, he said.

For this purpose six special teams have been constituted among which two monitoring teams have been included to conduct the survey.

He said the provincial government has also deputed a special Additional Deputy Commissioner in South Waziristan to assist the process of distribution of compensation.

