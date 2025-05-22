Rs.67b Phase-II of LDP to be launched from June 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Punjab government has geared up momentum to launch the second phase of Lahore Development Programme (LDP) from June 30 this year.

The Lahore district administration sources told APP that it has set a deadline of June 30 this year for the completion of the first-phase of ongoing Lahore Development Programme and the same day second phase would be started.

It may be noted that the Punjab government has already set a clear deadlines and quality benchmarks for ongoing infrastructure initiatives across the city.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia told APP that monthly review meetings are being held to monitor the progress, highlighting that June 30 is the deadline for phase one completion. The administration is fully committed to ensuring the success of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s development programme for the provincial capital.

Meanwhile it is worth mentioning here that the design of phase-II has been finalised by the Punjab government, in which development work in Wagah, Aziz Bhatti and Allama Iqbal towns would be accomplished.

Meanwhile, according to Phase-II, a 312 km sewerage line is also planned for construction in the provincial metropolis. This project is part of a larger plan to improve the city's sewerage and drainage systems, including the construction of new pipes and disposal stations, and addressing sewage mixing with clean water. The new lines will be part of a system with two routes (Line A and Line B) serving the central zone of the city.