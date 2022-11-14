Rs.681.7m state land retrieved in October, ACE Punjab meeting informed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Director General (DG) Nadeem Sarwar said on Monday that the Anti-Corruption Department recovered Rs 16.67 million during various raids, made arrests and retrieved state land worth Rs.681.7 million in October 2022.

He chaired a meeting here to review the monthly performance of all regions of Punjab. He said that challans of 149 cases were submitted to the relevant courts, out of which 79 were decided. He said permanent prosecutors had been deputed to anti-corruption courts to provide the prosecution with the legal assistance. The ACE would further improve the prosecution system for early disposal of pending cases in the high court, he added.

The meeting was informed that action under Section 182 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was carried out in different regions after receiving over 20 false applications including 11 from Gujranwala.

The DG said that the ACE trap-raid system was being improved further, as elimination of corruption from departments was top priority.

The meeting decided that the reports of high profile cases of all anti-corruption regions would be sent to the DG ACE daily.

The meeting was also informed that the ACE had devised a plan of action against touts and people who submit false applications.

The DG ACE said that 735 writ petitions had been filed in the high court, out of which 674 were pending, while 16 cases had been decided by the high court.

The ACE regional directors were given deadline to complete the pending inquiries by Dec 31, 2022.