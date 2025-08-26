Rs6b Emergency And Operation Theater Project Approved For Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Principal of Sargodha Medical College, Dr. Muhammad Waris Farooq, announced on Tuesday that the Punjab Cabinet Committee has approved a Rs6 billion project to establish state-of-the-art emergency and operation theaters in Sargodha.
According to an official spokesperson, the project is part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s health initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare facilities in the city.
Dr. Farooq stated that the project includes the construction of a 200-bed emergency facility equipped with 10 modern operation theaters, located opposite the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology. An initial amount of Rs500 million has been allocated for the project, which is expected to be completed within two years.
He added that the new facility will significantly increase the capacity of Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital in Sargodha, improving access to quality healthcare for local residents.
Calling it a “valuable gift” for the people of Sargodha, Dr. Farooq emphasized that providing modern healthcare services is a top priority for the government. He said the establishment of advanced emergency services in Sargodha is a practical manifestation of this commitment.
He concluded by highlighting the role of the Punjab Healthcare Commission in ensuring the quality, safety, and efficiency of healthcare services across both public and private institutions in the province, including those in Sargodha.
