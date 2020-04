The 82nd draw of Rs750 denomination prize bonds will be held on April 15, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):The 82nd draw of Rs750 denomination prize bonds will be held on April 15, 2020.

According to Joint Director National Savings Hyderabad, the draw will be held in the premises of State Bank of Pakistan at 8.30 a.m.