Rs75,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Rs75,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A price control team imposed Rs 75,000 fines on shopkeepers for violation of the Price Control Act here on Tuesday.

The team headed by Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum checked price lists of essential items at the government counters of various markets and bazaars, grocery stores and mega marts and imposed penalties on those that were selling food items at exorbitant rates.

