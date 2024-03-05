Rs75,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A price control team imposed Rs 75,000 fines on shopkeepers for violation of the Price Control Act here on Tuesday.
The team headed by Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum checked price lists of essential items at the government counters of various markets and bazaars, grocery stores and mega marts and imposed penalties on those that were selling food items at exorbitant rates.
Recent Stories
Free Medical camp for people with mental, physical disabilities
PSL 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Healthcare Commission shuts down 634 illegal treatment centers
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 225 points
Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets
Power shutdown notified for areas of Peschawar
World Wildlife Day observed
Samana developers teams up with DHA for Pakistan projects
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar
ZTBL provided Rs29.5 bln to 300,000 farmers in 2023
Over 400 business leaders attend ICCI Conference in Dubai
NUST Career Connect attracts over 100 leading employers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japan provides grant to for development projects in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Hurriyat reaffirms call for complete strike on Modi’s visit to IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Extension of ban in KP on use, sale of e-cigarettes near educational institutions2 hours ago
-
Ramazan ration bags distribution starts2 hours ago
-
LWMC holds awareness walk2 hours ago
-
MPA Sobia submits privilege motion in KP Assembly against hooliganism2 hours ago
-
40 lost lives, 62 injured in rain related incidents: PDMA2 hours ago
-
Patients advised to avoid fried foods in Ramazan2 hours ago
-
EU launches call for proposals worth 3 million EUR to promote HR in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Power shutdown notified for areas of Peschawar1 hour ago
-
World Wildlife Day observed1 hour ago
-
Commissioner inspects exam centers2 hours ago