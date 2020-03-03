Rs.756m being spent for electricity provision at FDA City

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khwaja has said that Rs 756 million funds are being spent for provision of electricity facility at the FDA City housing scheme.

He stated this during a visit to the housing scheme on Tuesday.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Project Director Suhail Maqsood, Directors Town Planning and Estate Management Mehr Ayub and Junaid Hasan, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers also accompanied him during the visit.

The FDA DG said that two grid stations of 132-kV each along with transmission lines would be established as the external electrification project, while 24 feeders of 11-kV would be provided as internal electrification project. Six feeders would be completed by June 2020 in the housing scheme, he added.