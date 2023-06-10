Rs7.5bln earmarked for culture, tourism

The budget estimates for 2023-24 to further promote Sindh's rich cultural heritage, support literary activities and conserve archaeological sites

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The budget estimates for 2023-24 to further promote Sindh's rich cultural heritage, support literary activities and conserve archaeological sites and monuments a amount of Rs7.500 billion has been allocated for culture and tourism, marking a 24 per cent increase over the last year's allocation of Rs 6.5 billion.