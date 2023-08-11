Rs7.5m loans distributed among needy families

Cheques of interest-fee loans worth about Rs 7.5 million were given to 150 deserving families under the aegis of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), 'Akhwat', here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Cheques of interest-fee loans worth about Rs 7.5 million were given to 150 deserving families under the aegis of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), 'Akhwat', here on Friday.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed distributed the cheques with the hope that debtors would utilise the amount positively for earning their livelihoods.

She said that efforts of a social organisation 'Akhwat' were remarkable for providing 'Qarz-e-Hasna' to needy segment of the society.