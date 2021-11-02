Rs77,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The district price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 77,000 on shopkeepers over selling essential items at exorbitant rates on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates held 761 inspections in various markets and bazaars and caught several retailers over profiteering and over charging.

They also registered cases against three shopkeepers under price control act and issued warnings to several others.