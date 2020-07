Rs.7.7bln disbursed in Faisalabad under Ehsaas programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The government authorities have distributed Rs.7.7 billion among 643,539 deserving persons in Faisalabad division so far, under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here on Thursday.

He said that 141 counters had been set up at 42 centers across the division for implementation of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme, and Rs 12,000 per person were being provided after biometric verification.

He said that in Faisalabad district, 352,478 persons were given financial assistance, 80,239 beneficiaries in Chiniot, 125,377 in Jhang and 85,445 women and and men were disbursed assistance in Toba Tek Singh district.