Rs.77K fine collected from Profiteers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers here on Tuesday continued actions to ensure sell of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazaz and collected fine of Rs. 77000 from 20 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs. 50000 from one shopkeeper.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro and Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo paid visit to different markets and collected fine of Rs. 5000 from 6 shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 11 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items