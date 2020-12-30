UrduPoint.com
Rs780 Million Released For Different Uplift Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration released Rs780 millions for different uplift schemes across the district.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, here on Wednesday.

The DC said that work on 76 development schemes of Metropolitan Corporation was being initiated. It will cost Rs 388.6 millions. Similarly, another 49 uplift schemes would also be launched under tehsil council Multan.

These funds will help complete 29 projects in Shujabad tehsil and 9 schemes in Jalalpur Pirwala.

Home work for launching of the work will be completed by January 28. Any delay in completion of development work will not be tolerated.

The officers concerned will be responsible for lapse of funds, warned DC Aamir Khattak. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioners Muhammad Zubair, Mudassar Mumtaz, Deputy Director Development Irfan Anjum and others were also present.

