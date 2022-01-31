Rs78.225bn projects launched in Dir Lower during 2018-21

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has launched scores of mega development projects worth Rs78.225 billion during 2018-21 for uplift of Dir Lower district

TIMERGARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has launched scores of mega development projects worth Rs78.225 billion during 2018-21 for uplift of Dir Lower district.

The education department officials told APP that Malakand University has been constructed where students were being provided quality education up to PhD level.

Likewise, Abdul Wali Khan University campus at Timergara has been upgraded to a full fledged public sector university by KP Government where all modern facilities were being provided to the students and academia costing Rs one billion.

Two new colleges at Talash and Maidan costing Rs750 million are being constructed while all modern facilities are being provided to 17 Primary schools costing Rs500 million.

Six new primary schools are being constructed at Sacha, Aspanar, Darabo Nawaz Khel, Saraqo Manarakhel, Odigram and Samarbagh.

Likewise, 18 primary schools were being upgraded to middle, four middle to high and thee high schools to higher secondary schools at cost of Rs 520 million.