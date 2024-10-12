Rs783m Being Spent On Upgradation Of 45 BHUs In Khanewal
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) In a bid to improve healthcare services, the upgradation of 45 Basic Health Units (BHUs) is in progress across the district.
The project, estimated to cost approximately Rs 783.5 million, aims to enhance medical facilities and provide better healthcare services to residents.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari directed officials concerned to complete the upgradation work within the stipulated time. During a recent site visit, he inspected BHU 106 and BHU 157 to assess the progress.
He was accompanied by Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman and Executive Engineer from the Buildings department, who provided a comprehensive briefing on the project’s status.
The DC inspected BHUs. He interacted with patients, inquiring about the availability of doctors, medicines, and overall facilities.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1000 girls students volunteer for anti-dengue campaign2 minutes ago
-
Lahore police intensifies crackdown on drug trafficking2 minutes ago
-
PU VC for innovation in urban horticulture, enhancing food security2 minutes ago
-
18 graduates from Balochistan selected for Reko Diq ‘International Graduate Development Programme� ..12 minutes ago
-
Three brick kilns demolished12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Sahiwal tehsill12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program12 minutes ago
-
Governor KP holds meeting with Russian Ambassador; emphasizes on religious tourism, bilateral cooper ..22 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman directs for online e-Protector Stamp Facility32 minutes ago
-
Security Papers Limited (SPL) hosts breast cancer awareness session42 minutes ago
-
ITP conduct full dress rehearsals for SCO Summit1 hour ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 10 meters, removes five illegal extensions1 hour ago