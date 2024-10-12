Rs783m being spent on upgradation of 45 BHUs in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) In a bid to improve healthcare services, the upgradation of 45 Basic Health Units (BHUs) is in progress across the district.

The project, estimated to cost approximately Rs 783.5 million, aims to enhance medical facilities and provide better healthcare services to residents.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari directed officials concerned to complete the upgradation work within the stipulated time. During a recent site visit, he inspected BHU 106 and BHU 157 to assess the progress.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman and Executive Engineer from the Buildings department, who provided a comprehensive briefing on the project’s status.

The DC inspected BHUs. He interacted with patients, inquiring about the availability of doctors, medicines, and overall facilities.